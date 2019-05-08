Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
Stock Blog: China, Hong Kong stocks to follow US equities south?
- Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Chinese imports continues to send shock waves across global financial markets
- Bumpy day of trading ahead in Asia
Topic | China stock market
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.