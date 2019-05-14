LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong shares fall as trade war boils
- Shenzhen Manufacturing Index sees broad declines
- Russia's Rusal plunges on weak Q1 results
Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets led by tech carnage after China vows tariffs on 5,000 US products in trade war escalation
- US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
- Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
Topic | US-China trade war
Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters