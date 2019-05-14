Channels

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong shares fall as trade war boils

  • Shenzhen Manufacturing Index sees broad declines
  • Russia's Rusal plunges on weak Q1 results 
Louise Moon  

Deb Price  

Published: 8:58am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:11am, 14 May, 2019

Stocks Blog
Louise Moon  

Deb Price  

Published: 8:58am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:11am, 14 May, 2019

Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets led by tech carnage after China vows tariffs on 5,000 US products in trade war escalation

  • US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
  • Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:24pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:04am, 14 May, 2019

Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
