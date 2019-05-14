Channels

A man holds his head as he watches a stock board in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, and denotes gains and advances in red. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Asia’s equity markets extend global sell-off, taking the cue from Wall Street’s US$1 trillion wipeout over night as trade war escalates

  • Global equities had US$1 trillion in market cap wiped off in overnight trading
  • China retaliates against latest US tariffs, further rocking markets
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 10:27am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 14 May, 2019

Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets led by tech carnage after China vows tariffs on 5,000 US products in trade war escalation

  • US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
  • Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:24pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:04am, 14 May, 2019

