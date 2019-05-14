A man holds his head as he watches a stock board in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, and denotes gains and advances in red. Photo: Simon Song
Asia’s equity markets extend global sell-off, taking the cue from Wall Street’s US$1 trillion wipeout over night as trade war escalates
- Global equities had US$1 trillion in market cap wiped off in overnight trading
- China retaliates against latest US tariffs, further rocking markets
Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets led by tech carnage after China vows tariffs on 5,000 US products in trade war escalation
- US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
- Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
