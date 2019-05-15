LIVE
Stocks Blog: Shanghai snaps two-day losing streak; Hong Kong also advances
- Alibaba, Tencent to report earnings tonight
- Unpredictable Donald Trump says trade impasse will 'turn out extremely well'
A pedestrian walks past the Bund Bull statue in Shanghai on October 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Alamy
Heightened expectations around stimulus mean it has been priced in by the market, with automobile stocks outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index amid an escalating trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war to rescue China’s stalling car firms as Beijing considers stimulus to boost domestic consumption
- Passenger car sales declined 16.9 per cent year on year in April, the eleventh consecutive month of declines
- Industry represents about 6 per cent of China’s economic output
