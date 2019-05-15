Chinese investors monitor stock prices in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong stocks gain on trade, stimulus hopes
- Foreign traders bought more of mainland stocks than they sold for the first time in seven trading days
- US President Trump pumped up hopes by saying trade impasse will end ‘extremely well’
Topic | China stock market
Heightened expectations around stimulus mean it has been priced in by the market, with automobile stocks outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index amid an escalating trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war to rescue China’s stalling car firms as Beijing considers stimulus to boost domestic consumption
- Passenger car sales declined 16.9 per cent year on year in April, the eleventh consecutive month of declines
- Industry represents about 6 per cent of China’s economic output
Topic | US-China trade war
