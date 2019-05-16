Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Shanghai, Hong post gains; Tencent tumbles

  • HSBC Qianhai eating up hotpot
  • Menacing 'fall armyworm' sends Chinese pesticide stocks soaring
Louise Moon  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:12am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 5:22pm, 16 May, 2019

Photo: Shutterstock
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Tencent Holdings reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to 27.2 billion yuan (US$3.9 billion) in the first quarter. Photo: AP
Apps & Social

Tencent posts better-than-expected US$3.9 billion first-quarter profit as fintech services grow

  • Revenue rose 16 per cent to 85.5 billion yuan, missing analysts’ estimates
  • Profit received a boost from an 11 billion yuan gain from its investee companies
Topic |   Tencent
SCMP

Iris Deng  

Celia Chen  

Published: 5:30pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 15 May, 2019

Tencent Holdings reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to 27.2 billion yuan (US$3.9 billion) in the first quarter. Photo: AP
