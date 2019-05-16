LIVE
Stocks Blog: Shanghai, Hong post gains; Tencent tumbles
- HSBC Qianhai eating up hotpot
- Menacing 'fall armyworm' sends Chinese pesticide stocks soaring
Tencent Holdings reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to 27.2 billion yuan (US$3.9 billion) in the first quarter. Photo: AP
Tencent posts better-than-expected US$3.9 billion first-quarter profit as fintech services grow
- Revenue rose 16 per cent to 85.5 billion yuan, missing analysts’ estimates
- Profit received a boost from an 11 billion yuan gain from its investee companies
