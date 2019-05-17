LIVE
Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets taking a big slide as investors take flight in escalating trade war
- Markets getting hammered over 'long overdue correction,' says veteran trader Francis Lun
- Foreign investors sell more Chinese stocks so far this month than in all of April
Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays
- An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
- The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic | A-shares
