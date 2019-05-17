Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets taking a big slide as investors take flight in escalating trade war

  • Markets getting hammered over 'long overdue correction,' says veteran trader Francis Lun
  • Foreign investors sell more Chinese stocks so far this month than in all of April
Published: 9:10am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 12:43pm, 17 May, 2019

Bears are back out. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Published: 9:10am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 12:43pm, 17 May, 2019

Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
China Business

Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays

  • An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
  • The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 4:50pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 8:22pm, 16 May, 2019

Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
