A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong markets see another week of declines as trade war bites
- Foreign investors have been pulling their money out of China
- Fall in markets a ‘long overdue correction,’ said Francis Lun of Geo Securities
Topic | China stock market
Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays
- An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
- The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic | A-shares
