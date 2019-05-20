Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Battered China, Hong Kong markets search for footing amid trade war flare-up

Former head of Chinese securities watchdog under investigation

SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:06am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:58am, 20 May, 2019

The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:06am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:58am, 20 May, 2019

Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Liu Shiyu, China’s former top securities regulator, turns himself in as part of corruption investigation

  • Liu, who left the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January, reportedly violated ‘party discipline and laws’
  • He is cooperating with the investigation
Topic |   Corruption in China
Matt Ho

Matt Ho  

Published: 1:05am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 3:27am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.