Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on Monday, May 13. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

Hong Kong stocks fall to lowest level since January as trade war weighs down risk appetite

  • Foreign funds could be on track to record their biggest monthly outflow from China’s A-share market ever
  • Tencent Holdings led Hong Kong declines to lowest price since March 1
Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:27pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 5:27pm, 20 May, 2019

An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban

  • The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
  • Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Published: 3:16pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:38pm, 20 May, 2019

