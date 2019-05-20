Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on Monday, May 13. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stocks fall to lowest level since January as trade war weighs down risk appetite
- Foreign funds could be on track to record their biggest monthly outflow from China’s A-share market ever
- Tencent Holdings led Hong Kong declines to lowest price since March 1
Topic | China stock market
Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on Monday, May 13. Photo: Associated Press
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban
- The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
- Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic | Huawei
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.