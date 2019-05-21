On Monday, President Xi Jinping visited the country’s rare-earth mining base in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Rare-earth stocks in China soar after visit by Xi Jinping spotlights US dependence on key element in hi-tech products
- China accounts for 90 per cent of global rare earths production
- Big importer US did not include rare earths in its latest planned tariffs
