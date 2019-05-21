Channels

Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo Associated Press
Markets

Rare earth, telecom stocks lift up China markets after Xi, Huawei boost

  • President Xi Jinping visited JL Mag Rare-Earth, a producer based in the southeastern province of Jiangxi, on Monday
  • One rare earth stock surged 108 per cent in Hong Kong
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:41pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 5:41pm, 21 May, 2019

Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo Associated Press
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Tech

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’

  • Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
  • Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 10:39am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:49pm, 21 May, 2019

Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
