Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo Associated Press
Rare earth, telecom stocks lift up China markets after Xi, Huawei boost
- President Xi Jinping visited JL Mag Rare-Earth, a producer based in the southeastern province of Jiangxi, on Monday
- One rare earth stock surged 108 per cent in Hong Kong
Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, said US trade restrictions have no impact on the Chinese tech giant’s 5G plans. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says clash with the US was ‘inevitable’
- Huawei CEO said he foresaw the confrontation with Washington because its aim to be global leader threatened US interests
- Ren Zhengfei said US trade restrictions have no impact on Huawei’s 5G plans as rivals cannot catch up within two to three years
