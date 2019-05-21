The new board is a key pillar of plans to build Shanghai into one of the world’s top financial centres by next year. Photo: Xinhua
CICC sponsors receive slap on wrist from watchdog for rule violation while advising tech board listing applicant
- It is the first case of an investment bank being punished for breaching rules when representing companies seeking to list on China’s new board
Topic | China stock market
The new board is a key pillar of plans to build Shanghai into one of the world’s top financial centres by next year. Photo: Xinhua