Chinese investors play cards next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing in May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks drop on fears US-China tech cold war could escalate
- Hikvision Digital Technology, maker of surveillance cameras, fell after reports the US might blacklist it
- Enthusiasm in rare-earth stocks fizzles after two days of rallying
Stocks Blog: China stocks end down over fears US-China trade war is escalating
- Rare-earth frenzy fizzles out -- but some sharp-eyed traders bagged some big quick profits
- Kweichow Moutai ex-chairman expelled from party for allegedly trading power for personal gain and sex
