Stocks Blog: China markets fall as Trump targets mainland surveillance camera makers
- Surveillance stocks plunge on report the US is widening campaign against Chinese tech firms
- Hong Kong high-flyer China Rare Earth is heading back up
China’s technological ambitions are considered to pose a direct threat to the US. Photo: Reuters
US widens its campaign against Chinese tech companies with eye on surveillance firms
- China’s hi-tech champions are being denied access to US components because of national security concerns
- US fears Chinese surveillance firms’ products can be used to aid espionage, according to media reports
Topic | US-China tech war
