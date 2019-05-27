Channels

China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Trade war-triggered turbulence in Chinese stocks presents opportunity for dip buyers

  • HSBC Jintrust and Hengsheng Asset say the sell-off on Chinese stocks creates a buying opportunity
  • The Shanghai Composite Index is down 13 per cent from an April high
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 27 May, 2019

Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
Nasdaq executive dismisses ‘discredited’ Steve Bannon’s call to bar Chinese companies from US capital markets

  • Bob McCooey, a senior VP at the New York-based exchange, said he looked forward to welcoming more Chinese IPOs in a post on WeChat
  • Bannon had told the Post he would dedicate his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 8:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:10pm, 23 May, 2019

