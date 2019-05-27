China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Trade war-triggered turbulence in Chinese stocks presents opportunity for dip buyers
- HSBC Jintrust and Hengsheng Asset say the sell-off on Chinese stocks creates a buying opportunity
- The Shanghai Composite Index is down 13 per cent from an April high
Topic | Stocks
China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
Nasdaq executive dismisses ‘discredited’ Steve Bannon’s call to bar Chinese companies from US capital markets
- Bob McCooey, a senior VP at the New York-based exchange, said he looked forward to welcoming more Chinese IPOs in a post on WeChat
- Bannon had told the Post he would dedicate his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets
Topic | Diplomacy
Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA