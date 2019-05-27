Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Mainland, Hong Kong markets fall as investors remain skittish amid US-China trade, tech tensions

  • Semiconductor stocks in China jump
  • PetroChina (857 HK) upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi 
     
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:18am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:44am, 27 May, 2019

A trader checks stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing on May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
A trader checks stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing on May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Trade war-triggered turbulence in Chinese stocks presents opportunity for dip buyers

  • HSBC Jintrust and Hengsheng Asset say the sell-off on Chinese stocks creates a buying opportunity
  • The Shanghai Composite Index is down 13 per cent from an April high
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 27 May, 2019

China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
