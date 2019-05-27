LIVE
Stocks Blog: Mainland, Hong Kong markets fall as investors remain skittish amid US-China trade, tech tensions
- Semiconductor stocks in China jump
- PetroChina (857 HK) upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi
A trader checks stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing on May 6.
China investors watch stock price moves at a stock brokerage house in Beijing on May 6, 2019.
- HSBC Jintrust and Hengsheng Asset say the sell-off on Chinese stocks creates a buying opportunity
- The Shanghai Composite Index is down 13 per cent from an April high
