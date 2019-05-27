Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Securities and Futures Commission issued a reprimand against China Merchants Securities (HK) Co on Monday for ‘failing to discharge its obligations as a joint sponsor in relation to the listing application of China Metal Recycling’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Markets

Hong Kong’s financial watchdog fines China Merchants Securities HK$27 million for ‘failed’ IPO sponsor duty

  • The Hong Kong subsidiary of one of China’s largest brokerages has been fined by the Securities and Futures Commission for its sponsor work related to the listing of China Metal Recycling
  • The fine comes after joint sponsor UBS was disciplined for substandard sponsoring work
Topic |   IPO
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 8:39pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 9:39pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Securities and Futures Commission issued a reprimand against China Merchants Securities (HK) Co on Monday for ‘failing to discharge its obligations as a joint sponsor in relation to the listing application of China Metal Recycling’. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.