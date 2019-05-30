Inside the Shanghai plant of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's largest contract chip maker. The Hong Kong-traded company said it would apply to delist its American Depositary Receipts from New York trading, because of the cost of maintaining the thinly traded US shares. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Stock indexes retreat in mainland China, Hong Kong as trade war between world’s two largest economies spreads to technology
- Latest comments from China’s official media and business leaders have fanned concerns over the prolonged trade conflict
- Energy stocks riser after a former state oil giant executive’s comments to stress the importance of self-reliance
Topic | China stock market
Inside the Shanghai plant of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's largest contract chip maker. The Hong Kong-traded company said it would apply to delist its American Depositary Receipts from New York trading, because of the cost of maintaining the thinly traded US shares. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Chinese investors play cards next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing in May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks drop on fears US-China tech cold war could escalate
- Hikvision Digital Technology, maker of surveillance cameras, fell after reports the US might blacklist it
- Enthusiasm in rare-earth stocks fizzles after two days of rallying
Topic | Stocks
Chinese investors play cards next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing in May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE