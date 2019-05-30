Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Inside the Shanghai plant of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's largest contract chip maker. The Hong Kong-traded company said it would apply to delist its American Depositary Receipts from New York trading, because of the cost of maintaining the thinly traded US shares. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Markets

Stock indexes retreat in mainland China, Hong Kong as trade war between world’s two largest economies spreads to technology

  • Latest comments from China’s official media and business leaders have fanned concerns over the prolonged trade conflict
  • Energy stocks riser after a former state oil giant executive’s comments to stress the importance of self-reliance
Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 6:03pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Inside the Shanghai plant of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's largest contract chip maker. The Hong Kong-traded company said it would apply to delist its American Depositary Receipts from New York trading, because of the cost of maintaining the thinly traded US shares. Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese investors play cards next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing in May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Markets

China stocks drop on fears US-China tech cold war could escalate

  • Hikvision Digital Technology, maker of surveillance cameras, fell after reports the US might blacklist it
  • Enthusiasm in rare-earth stocks fizzles after two days of rallying
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:35pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 5:35pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese investors play cards next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing in May 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.