A man watches a display in green to mark falling stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. The CSI 300, the benchmark that tracks blue chips listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai, was down 7.24 per cent in May. Photo: AP
Foreign investors accelerate selling of China equities in May, as net US$7.8 billion exits via stock connect
- Figures for May show 53.7 billion yuan (US$7.78 billion) worth of Chinese equities were soldfrom Shanghai and Shenzhen during the month, almost three times the outflow in April
Topic | China stock market
