Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets slide as Beijing blasts US as 'solely to blame' for breakdown in trade talks
- Logistics firms in China soar after report of Beijing probe of FedEx
- Crystal Ball: Chinese local governments likely to help car companies, says Patrick Yuan of Jefferies
At Happy Valley on May 22, 2019, Fearless Fire lived up to its name and won its race. Photo: Kenneth Chan
The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Employees arrange bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China, on December 14, 2017.
Liquor king Kweichow Moutai pours confidence back into shaken investors
- Change in sales distribution sparks backlash – and biggest attendance ever at annual shareholder meeting
- Chairman reassures many investors about stock that has delivered huge returns
