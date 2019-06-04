Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets falling on trade war angst

  • Northern Rare Earth (600111 CH) downgraded to reduce by HSBC
  • Tencent (700 HK) rated new buy by Loop Capital
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Published: 9:13am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

A man walks past an electric board displaying stock prices in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Published: 9:13am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Huawei trade ban to test China’s 5G roll-out as Beijing set to issue commercial licences

  • The grant of licences will come after South Korea, the US, Australia and the UK launched initial commercial 5G services
Topic |   5G
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:15am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.