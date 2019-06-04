LIVE
Stocks Blog: China, Hong Kong markets falling on trade war angst
- Northern Rare Earth (600111 CH) downgraded to reduce by HSBC
- Tencent (700 HK) rated new buy by Loop Capital
China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei trade ban to test China’s 5G roll-out as Beijing set to issue commercial licences
- The grant of licences will come after South Korea, the US, Australia and the UK launched initial commercial 5G services
