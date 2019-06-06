Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An electronic board displays stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Cases of fraud in corporate disclosure have often rocked confidence in the market. Photo: EPA
Markets

Insider trading, fake disclosures targeted in crackdown by China’s stock market regulator

  • Regulator warns of heightened scrutiny of corporate disclosures after recent slew of cases including Kangmei Pharmaceutical overstating cash position
Topic |   Financial regulation
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 6:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An electronic board displays stock prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Cases of fraud in corporate disclosure have often rocked confidence in the market. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.