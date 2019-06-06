A man walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 6, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Shanghai posts sixth straight day of losses while Hong Kong gains as fears of oil glut are added to jitters around ongoing trade war
- June could end up worse than May in Hong Kong, says one analyst
- Energy stocks lead declines as prices fall, US inventories jump
Topic | Stocks Blog
A man walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 6, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
The award of commercial 5G licences may push the country’s three telecoms network operators to accelerate their 5G mobile network roll-out plans, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters
China awards 5G licences to country’s major telecoms network operators, cable network giant
- Hong Kong-listed carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, were granted licences
- Move comes after US government put telecoms gear provider Huawei Technologies on trade blacklist
Topic | 5G
The award of commercial 5G licences may push the country’s three telecoms network operators to accelerate their 5G mobile network roll-out plans, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters