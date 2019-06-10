Stocks Blog: Hong Kong opens big, while Shanghai struggles with no trade deal in sight but hopes for Fed rate cut growing
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong opens big, while Shanghai struggles with no trade deal in sight but hopes for Fed rate cut growing
- Trump 'perfectly happy' to move forward with tariffs if China doesn't budge, says his treasury secretary
- Traders in pig-breeding stocks have seen huge gains
Photo: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.