Stocks Blog: Traders look to China data for clues on stock direction
- China launches broad survey of its rare earth resources amid tensions with US, reports China Security News
- Two Hong Kong IPOs: China East Education Holdings (667 HK) and China Tobacco International (6055 HK)
Bull statues outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange building in the Futian District, Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong developer walks away from HK$11.1 billion Kai Tak project, citing ‘social contradiction and economic instability’
- Goldin Financial’s strategic U-turn reflects the biggest change of heart by a major Hong Kong company since escalation of trade war
- Property analysts say they will monitor for further signs the property market has softened
