Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Traders look to China data for clues on stock direction

  • China launches broad survey of its rare earth resources amid tensions with US, reports China Security News 
  • Two Hong Kong IPOs: China East Education Holdings (667 HK) and China Tobacco International (6055 HK)
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:11am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:19am, 12 Jun, 2019

Bull statues outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange building in the Futian District, Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:11am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:19am, 12 Jun, 2019

Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong developer walks away from HK$11.1 billion Kai Tak project, citing ‘social contradiction and economic instability’

  • Goldin Financial’s strategic U-turn reflects the biggest change of heart by a major Hong Kong company since escalation of trade war
  • Property analysts say they will monitor for further signs the property market has softened
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:04pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:03am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Goldin Financial Holdings has forfeited its right to proceed with the purchase of the commercial site awarded at Kai Tak less than a month ago. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.