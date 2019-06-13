Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong shares fall again amid ongoing tensions over extradition bill

  • Kingston Financial Group (1031 HK) falls after issuing profit warning
  • Xiaomi (1810 HK) gets ratings of buy and downgrade to negative 
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:11am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:32am, 13 Jun, 2019

Police clear a road Thursday morning after demonstrations against a proposed extradition bill disrupted traffic and prompted some banks to temporarily shut down. Photo: Winson Wong
Police clear a road Thursday morning after demonstrations against a proposed extradition bill disrupted traffic and prompted some banks to temporarily shut down. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Topic |   Stocks Blog
