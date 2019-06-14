Channels

LIVE

Stocks Blog: Investors brace for fresh data offering clues on China economy as trade impasse drags on

  • Chinese drugmaker Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group debuts in Hong Kong 
  • May industrial production, retail sales due out of China 
Photo: Alamy
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:12am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:33am, 14 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong has slipped behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year as the American bourses gained from several blockbuster IPOs. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong top destination for Chinese IPOs, but new Shanghai tech board poses threat, Baker McKenzie says

  • Chinese companies expected to raise US$6.8 billion in Hong Kong in first half, says law firm
  • New Shanghai technology board could be a challenger for Chinese tech unicorns
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 7:30am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Jun, 2019

