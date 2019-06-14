LIVE
Stocks Blog: Investors brace for fresh data offering clues on China economy as trade impasse drags on
- Chinese drugmaker Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group debuts in Hong Kong
- May industrial production, retail sales due out of China
Hong Kong has slipped behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year as the American bourses gained from several blockbuster IPOs. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong top destination for Chinese IPOs, but new Shanghai tech board poses threat, Baker McKenzie says
- Chinese companies expected to raise US$6.8 billion in Hong Kong in first half, says law firm
- New Shanghai technology board could be a challenger for Chinese tech unicorns
Topic | IPO
Hong Kong has slipped behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq this year as the American bourses gained from several blockbuster IPOs. Photo: AFP