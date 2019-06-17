Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump
- Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
- But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
Topic | Rare Earths
China’s state planner has begun a survey of the country’s rare earth resources, including how to protect, develop and apply the prized minerals. Photo: Reuters
China counts its rare earth blessings as ban speculation persists
- State planners survey seven regions rich in the resources including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi province
- Will Beijing weaponise its supply dominance in trade war with the US?
Topic | US-China trade war
