Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Markets

China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump

  • Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
  • But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
Topic |   Rare Earths
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:16am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:33am, 17 Jun, 2019

China’s state planner has begun a survey of the country’s rare earth resources, including how to protect, develop and apply the prized minerals. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China counts its rare earth blessings as ban speculation persists

  • State planners survey seven regions rich in the resources including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi province
  • Will Beijing weaponise its supply dominance in trade war with the US?
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:08am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:08pm, 12 Jun, 2019

