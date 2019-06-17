LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hang Seng gets confidence boost after big Sunday protest, apology from city leader
- Largest property sales in Hong Kong since early May find few buyers amid protests
- US Commerce secretary downplays chances of big trade deal coming out of G20
Protesters flood East Point Road in Causeway Bay on Sunday to march to the Central Government Offices. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump
- Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
- But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
