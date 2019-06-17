Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hang Seng gets confidence boost after big Sunday protest, apology from city leader

  • Largest property sales in Hong Kong since early May find few buyers amid protests
  • US Commerce secretary downplays chances of big trade deal coming out of G20  
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:14am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 17 Jun, 2019

Protesters flood East Point Road in Causeway Bay on Sunday to march to the Central Government Offices. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters flood East Point Road in Causeway Bay on Sunday to march to the Central Government Offices. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange flag, China flag and Hong Kong flag are seen outside of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:14am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 17 Jun, 2019

Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Markets

China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump

  • Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
  • But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
Topic |   Rare Earths
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:16am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:33am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.