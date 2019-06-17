Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai retains the title of the priciest stock in China. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Loss-making Hareon Solar has cheapest stock in China, at just 0.02 per cent of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai’s share price
- Shares of Hareon Solar Technology, which is set to be stripped of its listing status, were trading at 0.18 yuan (2.6 US cents) on Monday after declining for 14 consecutive days
Topic | A-shares
Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai retains the title of the priciest stock in China. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Kweichow Moutai investors flock to distiller’s biggest ever shareholder meeting after outcry over sales unit plan
- Investors in the world’s biggest liquor maker are expected to bombard chairman Li Baofang with questions over share price outlook and plans to streamline sales
- Moutai stock has surged more than 50 per cent this year to an all-time high
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg