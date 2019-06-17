Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai retains the title of the priciest stock in China. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Markets

Loss-making Hareon Solar has cheapest stock in China, at just 0.02 per cent of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai’s share price

  • Shares of Hareon Solar Technology, which is set to be stripped of its listing status, were trading at 0.18 yuan (2.6 US cents) on Monday after declining for 14 consecutive days
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 3:15pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai retains the title of the priciest stock in China. Photo: Zigor Aldama
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Kweichow Moutai investors flock to distiller’s biggest ever shareholder meeting after outcry over sales unit plan

  • Investors in the world’s biggest liquor maker are expected to bombard chairman Li Baofang with questions over share price outlook and plans to streamline sales
  • Moutai stock has surged more than 50 per cent this year to an all-time high
Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:29pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.