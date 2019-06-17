On Sunday, June 16, 2 million protesters marched from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the Central Government Offices in Tamar against the extradition bill and calling on Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to resign. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong stocks rise after historic protest, government climbdown on extradition proposal restore confidence
- The Hang Seng Index snaps three-day losing streak after city chief apologises, suspends controversial bill
- China stocks end mixed, with ones linked to malaria treatment climbing
Topic | Stocks
A monitor displays Alibaba Group Holding’s signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba seeks one-to-eight stock split as the first step toward a secondary listing that may raise as much as US$20 billion
- Alibaba will split its ordinary shares in a one-to-eight subdivision
- One ordinary share with a par value of US$0.000025 will be subdivided into eight ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000003125, increasing the number of ordinary shares from 4 billion to 32 billion
Topic | Alibaba
