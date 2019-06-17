Channels

On Sunday, June 16, 2 million protesters marched from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the Central Government Offices in Tamar against the extradition bill and calling on Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to resign. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong stocks rise after historic protest, government climbdown on extradition proposal restore confidence

  • The Hang Seng Index snaps three-day losing streak after city chief apologises, suspends controversial bill
  • China stocks end mixed, with ones linked to malaria treatment climbing
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 5:02pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:14pm, 17 Jun, 2019

A monitor displays Alibaba Group Holding’s signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba seeks one-to-eight stock split as the first step toward a secondary listing that may raise as much as US$20 billion

  • Alibaba will split its ordinary shares in a one-to-eight subdivision
  • One ordinary share with a par value of US$0.000025 will be subdivided into eight ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000003125, increasing the number of ordinary shares from 4 billion to 32 billion
Topic |   Alibaba
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 10:13am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:36pm, 17 Jun, 2019

A monitor displays Alibaba Group Holding’s signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
