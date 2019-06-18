Chinese investors talk in front of an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong, China stocks end higher as political tensions over extradition bill subside
- Conclusion of US Fed’s meeting on Wednesday could be a pivotal moment for markets as investors await clearer signals on interest rate cut
- The first public appearance by Hong Kong’s chief since a historic march of as many as 2 million people on Sunday may calm tensions
Topic | Stocks
Shares of Shenwan Hongyuan dropped by as much as 15 per cent to an intraday low of HK$3.10 during its first day trading, and have been struggling to recover since. Photo: AFP
China’s oldest brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan accuses cornerstone investor of defaulting on share payments in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO of 2019
- Shenwan Hongyuan claims China Saite, a construction services company, has defaulted on stock subscriptions worth HK$233 million (US$29.74 million)
- Brokerage offered its Hong Kong shares at HK$3.63 in April, raising US$1.16 billion in the city’s biggest IPO of the year
Topic | IPO
