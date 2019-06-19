Imported iron ore being unloaded at Rizhao Port in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AP
Chinese terminal operator Rizhao Port Jurong’s shares skyrocket in Hong Kong trading debut after retail investors rejected them
- Shares of Rizhao Port Jurong surged by 167 per cent from their offer price
- The spin-off of Shanghai-listed Rizhao Port only managed to sell a quarter of the shares in its Hong Kong retail tranche
Topic | IPO
