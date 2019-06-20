LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, China climb after Fed hints at possible rate cut ahead
- Overnight, US Fed signals rate cut is possibly ahead, noting 'uncertainties'
- Jefferies reaffirms 'buy' on Maoyan Entertainment (1896 HK), with price target of HK$19
Hong Kong behind NYSE, Nasdaq in IPO rankings in first half of 2019 as extradition bill and trade war weigh on sentiment
- Hong Kong expected to record 76 IPOs by the end of June, down from 101 last year
- Mega listing by logistics real estate developer ESR Cayman, postponed last week, would have boosted city’s bourse
