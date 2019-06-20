Channels

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong, China climb after Fed hints at possible rate cut ahead

  • Overnight, US Fed signals rate cut is possibly ahead, noting 'uncertainties'
  • Jefferies reaffirms 'buy' on Maoyan Entertainment (1896 HK), with price target of HK$19 
Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:14am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:40am, 20 Jun, 2019

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Hong Kong’s Central district. Deloitte has reinforced its full-year forecast for about 200 listings in the city, raising between HK$180 billion and HK$250 billion. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong behind NYSE, Nasdaq in IPO rankings in first half of 2019 as extradition bill and trade war weigh on sentiment

  • Hong Kong expected to record 76 IPOs by the end of June, down from 101 last year
  • Mega listing by logistics real estate developer ESR Cayman, postponed last week, would have boosted city’s bourse
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:06pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:50pm, 19 Jun, 2019

