Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock index information at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks recover lost ground since re-escalation of trade war

  • US Fed dovish tone boosts sentiment of traders
  • Hang Seng closes at 28,550.43 – its best level in nearly six weeks
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 5:34pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:40pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock index information at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on June 19, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
Companies

Traders pig out on China pork stocks as deadly African swine fever roils world’s biggest pig market

  • Shares of Muyuan Foodstuff and Jiangxi Zhengbang have doubled in past year
  • Stock prices still have room to grow, analysts say, as African swine fever kills off China’s pigs
Topic |   African swine fever
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 11:25am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.