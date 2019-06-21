LIVE
Stocks Blog: China's ChiNext jumps ahead on backdoor listing deregulation
- Gold miners dig up some big profits for traders
- Chip equipment maker Unisplendour jumps on stake sale
Chung Chi-lam (centre), executive director at Wing Tai Properties, on Thursday announces the launch of the OMA OMA residential development in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developers slash home prices by up to 20 per cent to kick some tempo back into the downbeat property market
- Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
Topic | Hong Kong property
