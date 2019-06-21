Channels

Stocks Blog: China's ChiNext jumps ahead on backdoor listing deregulation

  • Gold miners dig up some big profits for traders
  • Chip equipment maker Unisplendour jumps on stake sale
Yujing Liu  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:21am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 21 Jun, 2019

Business

Hong Kong developers slash home prices by up to 20 per cent to kick some tempo back into the downbeat property market

  • Wing Tai prices flats at OMA OMA in Tuen Mun at HK$12,463 per sq ft, 20 per cent cheaper than rival Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Mount Regency phase two
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 21 Jun, 2019

