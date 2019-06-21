The Shanghai Composite Index has rallied on every trading day of the week, closing above the important 3,000-point resistance level that it had failed to test since the beginning of May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Hong Kong stocks boosted by thaw in trade war, possibility of US rate cuts and deregulation of M&As by Beijing
- Shanghai Composite Index rises 0.5 per cent to close at 3,0001.98
- Hang Seng Index dips 0.3 per cent to close at 28,473.71, but records 5 per cent weekly gain
Topic | Stocks
