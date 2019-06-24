Citic also said the rebound in stocks might be mild, as increased US tariffs are set to dent corporate earnings in mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Citic, China’s biggest listed brokerage, says rebound in stocks is likely to last until end of July
- Shanghai Composite Index to touch this year’s high, set in April, within this period, company says
Topic | A-shares
