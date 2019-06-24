Only last month, foreign investors sold a combined 53.7 billion yuan worth of Chinese stocks, the biggest monthly outflow since December 2016. Photo: Reuters
Foreign investors play FTSE with Chinese stocks, plough US$6.3 billion back into mainland stock market
- Global fund managers buy stocks worth 7.3 billion yuan through stock connects on Friday
- Inclusion in FTSE Emerging Index to be implemented in three steps
Topic | A-shares
