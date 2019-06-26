The logo of CITIC Securities at its branch in Beijing on March 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters
A shareholder’s stake sale plan stops the bull run in China’s best-performing brokerage stock CSC Financial
- Citic Securities, China’s largest public traded broker, said it plans to sell 427 million shares, or 5.6 per cent of CSC Financial, in the secondary market in the next six months
- Citic Securities is the fourth-largest shareholder of CSC Financial
Topic | China stock market
