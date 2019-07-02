Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Consumer stocks in Hong Kong are hot, but investors might be wise to let some cool off to avoid getting burned, experts say
- 9 consumer stocks have shot up by more than 50 per cent this year
- But a bad report can send them plummeting, like what happened to Vitasoy
Topic | Stocks
Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
More Chinese people are using electric toothbrushes as they become more affluent. Photo: Shutterstock
Soy milk, toothbrushes and hair conditioner are biggest winners as more Chinese consumers opt for premium brands, says study
- Milk made from soybeans saw annual sales grow by half on average between 2016 and 18, according to a report by consultancy Bain & Company
Topic | Consumers
More Chinese people are using electric toothbrushes as they become more affluent. Photo: Shutterstock