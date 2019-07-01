LIVE
Stocks Blog: Shanghai jumps on US-China trade war truce between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
- Hong Kong market closed due to handover holiday; police clash with protesters demonstrating against proposal that would allow extraditions to mainland China
- Move to keep EV tax break in China to boost bigger players, including Geely and Tesla, analysts say
Presidents Trump and Xi shake hands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
The G7 Fuxing bullet train prepares to head for Shanghai at the Beijing South Railway Station on July 1, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China’s high-speed rail network has been low speed in adoption – but that’s set to change
- In just over a decade, China has created the world’s largest high-speed rail network
- Now passenger use is expected to catch up due to rapid industrialisation, wanderlust and rising incomes
