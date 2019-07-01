An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China stocks rally on restart of talks to end trade war
- Shanghai Composite Index closed at a nine-week high
- Hang Seng reopens Tuesday, and one analyst predicts it will jump on trade progress
Topic | China stock market
An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Workers package bottles of liquor at a workshop of Kweichow Moutai in the city of Renhuai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Moutai is first Chinese stock to close above 1,000 yuan as US-China trade war truce sees traders raising a toast with the baijiu
- Shares of Kweichow Moutai rose 4.9 per cent on Monday to a record 1,031.86 yuan, becoming the first Chinese stock to close above the 1,000 yuan mark
- The surge values the Guizhou-based distiller at 1.3 trillion yuan, almost double the capitalisation of Diageo Plc
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Workers package bottles of liquor at a workshop of Kweichow Moutai in the city of Renhuai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua