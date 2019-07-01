Channels

An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China stocks rally on restart of talks to end trade war

  • Shanghai Composite Index closed at a nine-week high
  • Hang Seng reopens Tuesday, and one analyst predicts it will jump on trade progress
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:22pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Workers package bottles of liquor at a workshop of Kweichow Moutai in the city of Renhuai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 23, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Moutai is first Chinese stock to close above 1,000 yuan as US-China trade war truce sees traders raising a toast with the baijiu

  • Shares of Kweichow Moutai rose 4.9 per cent on Monday to a record 1,031.86 yuan, becoming the first Chinese stock to close above the 1,000 yuan mark
  • The surge values the Guizhou-based distiller at 1.3 trillion yuan, almost double the capitalisation of Diageo Plc
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 1 Jul, 2019

