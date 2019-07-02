LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong investors return to trade truce by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, overnight property destruction by demonstrators
- Hong Kong investors were off for the holiday Monday — and come back to a US-China trade truce and a new level of demonstrations
- Macau casinos raked in 5.9 per cent more in June from a year earlier; stocks shoot up
The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Protesters storm the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Consumer stocks in Hong Kong are hot, but investors might be wise to let some cool off to avoid getting burned, experts say
- 9 consumer stocks have shot up by more than 50 per cent this year
- But a bad report can send them plummeting, like what happened to Vitasoy
