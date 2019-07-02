Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hong Kong investors return to trade truce by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, overnight property destruction by demonstrators

  • Hong Kong investors were off for the holiday Monday — and come back to a US-China trade truce and a new level of demonstrations 
  • Macau casinos raked in 5.9 per cent more in June from a year earlier; stocks shoot up 
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:24am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:45am, 2 Jul, 2019

The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Protesters storm the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters storm the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:24am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:45am, 2 Jul, 2019

Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Markets

Consumer stocks in Hong Kong are hot, but investors might be wise to let some cool off to avoid getting burned, experts say

  • 9 consumer stocks have shot up by more than 50 per cent this year
  • But a bad report can send them plummeting, like what happened to Vitasoy
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:20am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.