Hong Kong’s Legislative Council complex was left vandalised after protesters stormed the chamber during a protest against an extradition bill. Here, workers clean up. Photo: Felix Wong
Markets

Hang Seng climbs as investors focus on progress on trade, not on violent rampage over extradition proposal

  • Images of rampage not good for Hong Kong’s reputation with foreign investors, says Louis Tse of VC Asset Management
  • Car stocks rally in mainland, Hong Kong with major conference drawing focus to new energy vehicles
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:49pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong's Legislative Council complex was left vandalised after protesters stormed the chamber during a protest against an extradition bill. Here, workers clean up. Photo: Felix Wong
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Companies

Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year

  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
  • The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
Topic |   IPO
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:56pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:56pm, 2 Jul, 2019

The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
