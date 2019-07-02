Hong Kong’s Legislative Council complex was left vandalised after protesters stormed the chamber during a protest against an extradition bill. Here, workers clean up. Photo: Felix Wong
Hang Seng climbs as investors focus on progress on trade, not on violent rampage over extradition proposal
- Images of rampage not good for Hong Kong’s reputation with foreign investors, says Louis Tse of VC Asset Management
- Car stocks rally in mainland, Hong Kong with major conference drawing focus to new energy vehicles
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
- The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
