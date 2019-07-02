The China Tobacco stock has been the best performer among 74 listings in Hong Kong this year. Photo: Imaginechina
China Tobacco, buoyed by monopoly in world’s biggest population of smokers, sees stock rise 307 per cent in Hong Kong
- China had 306 million smokers in 2018 and cigarette sales reached 1.44 trillion yuan
- China Tobacco raised HK$813 million from its listing
