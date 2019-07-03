LIVE
Stocks Blog: Investors weigh gloomy forecasts on quick resolution to US-China trade war
- Gold jumps back over US$1,400
- Caixin services PMI coming out, to give signals on China economy
Gold has shot back up over US$1,400, after falling on the positive tone out of the Xi-Trump trade meeting last weekend. Photo: Associated Press
The China Tobacco stock has been the best performer among 74 listings in Hong Kong this year. Photo: Imaginechina
China Tobacco, buoyed by monopoly in world’s biggest population of smokers, sees stock rise 307 per cent in Hong Kong
- China had 306 million smokers in 2018 and cigarette sales reached 1.44 trillion yuan
- China Tobacco raised HK$813 million from its listing
