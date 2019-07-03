An investor monitors stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Press
Hong Kong, China shares fall on trade worries, profit taking
- Kweichow Moutai ends back below the 1,000 yuan after hitting that milestone Monday
- Consumer stocks have been big gainers, and traders went in to pocket profits
Topic | China stock market
Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
What Vitasoy’s epic fall can teach investors about Hong Kong’s red hot consumer stocks
- 9 consumer stocks have shot up by more than 50 per cent this year
- But a bad report can send them plummeting, like what happened to Vitasoy
Topic | Stocks
