Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An investor monitors stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Press
Markets

Hong Kong, China shares fall on trade worries, profit taking

  • Kweichow Moutai ends back below the 1,000 yuan after hitting that milestone Monday
  • Consumer stocks have been big gainers, and traders went in to pocket profits
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:39pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investor monitors stock price movements at a securities company in Shanghai on May 8, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
Markets

What Vitasoy’s epic fall can teach investors about Hong Kong’s red hot consumer stocks

  • 9 consumer stocks have shot up by more than 50 per cent this year
  • But a bad report can send them plummeting, like what happened to Vitasoy
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:36pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vitasoy products are stacked at a Hong Kong supermarket. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.