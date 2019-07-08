A Toyota hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, the Toyota FCV PLUS, is displayed at the Auto China auto show in Beijing on April 29, 2016. Photo: Reuters
When China’s father of EVs starts talking up hydrogen vehicles, analysts say investors should pay attention
- EV celebrity Wan Gang says a ‘hydrogen society’ is ahead
- Companies are jumping in, but cost and other challenges remain
Wan Gang, China's former minister of science and technology, during a press conference in Hong Kong in May 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Wan Gang, China’s father of electric cars, thinks hydrogen is the future
- The man who convinced Beijing to bet on electric vehicles says it’s time for the car industry’s next game-changing moment
- Hydrogen fuel cells have struggled to gain traction due to high costs and other factors, but China can change that by making them a national priority
Wan Gang, China's former minister of science and technology, during a press conference in Hong Kong in May 2018. Photo: Felix Wong